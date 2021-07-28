Advertisement

Have you seen this missing Burke County woman?

Portia Lakendra Nesbitt.
Portia Lakendra Nesbitt.(Source: The Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies in Burke County need the public’s help to find a missing 35-year-old woman.

Portia Lakendra Nesbitt went missing from the Waynesboro area on July 26. She has brown eyes, black hair, is 5′2, and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information about where Nesbitt could be, please contact Lt. James Kelly with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

