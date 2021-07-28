Have you seen this missing Burke County woman?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies in Burke County need the public’s help to find a missing 35-year-old woman.

Portia Lakendra Nesbitt went missing from the Waynesboro area on July 26. She has brown eyes, black hair, is 5′2, and weighs 110 pounds.

If you have any information about where Nesbitt could be, please contact Lt. James Kelly with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133.

