Filmed in Augusta, TV show touted as an economic driver

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ve seen the new Discovery TV show “Getaway Driver,” some of the scenery may be familiar.

That’s because the competitive driving show was filmed here in Augusta in the beginning months of this year, Film Augusta announced Wednesday.

The driving challenge show chose Augusta as its location as a result of Film Augusta hosting a location scout and months of negotiations with the production and location owners.

"Getaway Driver" is a competitive driving show that was shot in Augusta. (WRDW)

Produced by October Films, the show needed an industrial location, preferably abandoned, with an owner willing to allow pursuit driving, collisions and explosive obstacles as part of the course.

“Getaway Driver” stars Michelle Rodriguez plus 24 drivers and pursuers in a real-life chase challenge.

The show premiered July 19 on the Discovery Channel, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. and is also streaming on Discovery+.

Film Augusta estimates this production generated upwards of $1 million in economic impact for the area.

These numbers are based on hotel room nights, knowledge of location fees, and the hiring of local crew, firefighters, caterers and other goods and services.

“After being shut down for the majority of 2020, it was a shot in the arm to be the production headquarters for ‘Getaway Driver’ and October Films,” said Jennifer Bowen of Film Augusta. “It’s awesome to see the final product on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+.”

