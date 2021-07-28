Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near McCormick

McCORMICK, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - A driver died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash near McCormick, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Around 8:26 p.m., a westbound 2020 Dodge Charger went left of center on Jefferson Street near Farmbrough Road and went off the left side of the roadway, according to the patrol.

The car hit a ditch and a tractor.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was not wearing a seat belt and was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver died at the scene one mile south of McCormick.

