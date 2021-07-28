Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will be in the forecast today through Saturday. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car!

Storms chances look more isolated today, mainly in afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be staying hot and it will be humid. Highs will be reaching the mid 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday are looking very hot and mostly dry. Highs will be reaching the upper 90s and low 100s and feel like temperatures will be between 103-106. Storms are not anticipated Thursday or Friday.

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast by Saturday and Sunday. Storms should remain isolated Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 103.

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday with slightly cooler highs. Highs should stay in the mid 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100-104. Isolated to scattered storms are expected in the afternoon.

