Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dangerous heat will be in the forecast today through Saturday. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and NEVER leave pets or kids in the car!

Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon through around sunset. Most rain should be clear of the area by midnight. Mostly clear skies expected overnight with light winds and lows in the mid to low 70s.

High heat and humidity the next 5 days. (WRDW)

Thursday is looking the hottest day so far for 2021. Highs will be reaching the upper 90s and low 100s and feel like temperatures will be between 103-108. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most of the CSRA looks dry. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10.

Friday is looking even hotter than Thursday. Lows in the morning will be in the mid 70s and highs will be around 100. Feel like temperatures could be as high as 110. Storm chances remain low on Friday.

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast by Saturday and Sunday. Storms should remain isolated Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures up to 105.

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday with slightly cooler highs. Highs should stay in the mid 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100-104. Isolated to scattered storms are expected in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.