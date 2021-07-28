CSRA unemployment continues to plummet since pandemic’s peak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past two weeks, jobless rates have dropped to their lowest totals since March of last year.

We’ve also seen wages go up to $15 an hour for public employees in Columbia County and Grovetown.

Augusta city leaders have also floated the idea for city employees.

State officials say the rise in wages is helping to get more people back into the workforce.

“We are seeing wages increase really rapidly in the last six to eight months,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “That job that may have paid $10 an hour in January 2020 is probably paying $15 to $18 an hour today.”

Compared to this time last year, the rate of unemployment in the CSRA has been on a steady decline.

Right now, it is at just 4.8 percent.

When we checked with our state labor agencies, their numbers showed the same thing: Unemployment is decreasing.

From April 2020 to now, unemployment in Georgia dropped from 12.5 percent to only 4 percent.

In South Carolina, unemployment dropped from 11.5 percent to just 4.5 percent.

And as more people head back to work, fewer people are filing for unemployment benefits.

Two weeks ago, initial claims for unemployment aid in Georgia dropped again to the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

In that time in South Carolina, fewer than 2,500 new claims were filed.

