Advertisement

CSRA unemployment continues to plummet since pandemic’s peak

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the past two weeks, jobless rates have dropped to their lowest totals since March of last year.

We’ve also seen wages go up to $15 an hour for public employees in Columbia County and Grovetown.

Augusta city leaders have also floated the idea for city employees.

State officials say the rise in wages is helping to get more people back into the workforce.

“We are seeing wages increase really rapidly in the last six to eight months,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “That job that may have paid $10 an hour in January 2020 is probably paying $15 to $18 an hour today.”

More from News 12
Job fairs heating up this week across the CSRA
Why Augusta-area job seekers are seeing better prospects

“We are seeing wages increase really rapidly in the last six to eight months,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “That job that may have paid $10 an hour in January 2020 is probably paying $15 to $18 an hour today.”

Compared to this time last year, the rate of unemployment in the CSRA has been on a steady decline.

Right now, it is at just 4.8 percent.

When we checked with our state labor agencies, their numbers showed the same thing: Unemployment is decreasing.

From April 2020 to now, unemployment in Georgia dropped from 12.5 percent to only 4 percent.

In South Carolina, unemployment dropped from 11.5 percent to just 4.5 percent.

And as more people head back to work, fewer people are filing for unemployment benefits.

Two weeks ago, initial claims for unemployment aid in Georgia dropped again to the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

In that time in South Carolina, fewer than 2,500 new claims were filed.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
File image
Separate crashes leave 3 dead in Richmond, McCormick, Orangeburg counties
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Now hiring
Job fairs heating up this week across the CSRA
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
Gas pump
Augusta gas prices trend below statewide average
Port of Savannah. Source: WTOC
Port of Savannah is moving record-breaking volumes of cargo