Authorities involved in high-speed chase near Grovetown area

Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are involved in a car chase in the Grovetown area this afternoon.

Details on the chase are limited but at 5:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office confirmed a high police presence could be seen traveling along I-20 in the Grovetown area.

News 12 will provide updates as information becomes available.

