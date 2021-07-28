Aiken County murder suspect officially booked in Texas jail

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man wanted for a drive-by shooting murder in Aiken County has officially been booked in a Texas jail.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has shared the booking photo of 26-year-old Jeremy Glenn Nobles. The Harris County Jail’s website states he’s being held on two out of state fugitive charges. He’s pending an extradition hearing.

Yesterday, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports Nobles was arrested in Texas around 4:20 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office acting on a tip located a vehicle Noble was traveling in with another man. After a vehicle pursuit, Nobles was taken into custody without incident.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtain arrested warrants for Nobles, charging him with murder and possession of weapon during violent crime.

Nobles is charged with shooting 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in the head during a drive-by shooting on July 15. The incident occurred just outside of North Augusta on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.

Authorities report investigation into the case is still ongoing.

