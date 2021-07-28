Advertisement

Aiken County murder suspect officially booked in Texas jail

By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Warrenville man wanted for a drive-by shooting murder in Aiken County has officially been booked in a Texas jail.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has shared the booking photo of 26-year-old Jeremy Glenn Nobles. The Harris County Jail’s website states he’s being held on two out of state fugitive charges. He’s pending an extradition hearing.

Yesterday, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports Nobles was arrested in Texas around 4:20 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office acting on a tip located a vehicle Noble was traveling in with another man. After a vehicle pursuit, Nobles was taken into custody without incident.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtain arrested warrants for Nobles, charging him with murder and possession of weapon during violent crime.

Nobles is charged with shooting 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in the head during a drive-by shooting on July 15. The incident occurred just outside of North Augusta on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.

MORE | ‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors express concern over gun crime

Authorities report investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
File image
Separate crashes leave 3 dead in Richmond, McCormick, Orangeburg counties
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Jeremy Glenn Nobles,
Suspect in Aiken County shooting detained in Texas
(Source: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center)
‘Deeply concerned’ health officials issue warning about rabid CSRA puppy
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
CSRA unemployment continues to plummet since pandemic’s peak
Jobs
Here's a look at the employment situation in the CSRA