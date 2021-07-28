2 women killed in attacks at Atlanta-area parks

ATLANTA (AP) - Police are looking for leads after separate early morning attacks left two women dead in Atlanta-area parks.

In the first incident, a woman was stabbed to death while walking her dog in one of the city’s most popular parks.

Forty-year-old Katherine Janness was found inside Piedmont Park around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say her dog was also killed.

Authorities are searching for a suspect.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton described the scene as “gruesome.”

He said officers are working to retrace the victim’s steps. Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

Later, a woman was found shot to death at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Police Officer Hideshi Valle says her body was found around dawn Wednesday at the park near Stone Mountain.

Valle said that someone in the park discovered the body underneath a tree during a morning walk and called 911.

The victim, who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 35, was found in a field with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police didn’t have much to go on early Wednesday.

