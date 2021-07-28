1 arrested after shoplifters attack Circle K clerk and steal his cellphone

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested one suspect but are still looking for a second one in connection with a shoplifting incident that turned into a robbery at a local Circle K.

Marquavias Donta Hardy, 24, of Grovetown, was arrested and charged with robbery by force, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m. July 21 at 3947 Harper Franklin Ave., according to deputies.

The clerk said two unknown males entered the store and he began to assist them at the chili machine before leaving them and helping another customer.

The two males had gotten a slush and a sandwich and walked out of the store without paying for them, according to deputies.

The employee followed them outside and asked them to return the items. The males came back and returned the items. However, when the employee began recording a cellphone video of them and their vehicle, they began attacking him and took his phone, according to deputies.

They fled in a silver pickup.

The employee was transported to Doctors Hospital.

Authorities released a surveillance image of the males.

Anyone with information on the man who’s still at large is asked to contact Investigator Ken Rogers or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

