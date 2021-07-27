Advertisement

Will two-state residents face new mask mandates? Here’s what we know

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With COVID-19 cases rising in the two-state region state and COVID’s more contagious delta variant gaining dominance, there’s more discussion about bringing back mask mandates.

What are the chances of mask mandates making a resurgence in Georgia and South Carolina?

In Georgia

In Georgia, mask mandates were a hot topic leading to a showdown between some mayors who imposed them and Gov. Brian Kemp, who at one point rendered them unenforceable.

Augusta had a mayor-issued mask mandate at the height of the pandemic, as did Savannah.

MORE | Cities restore mask mandates as COVID rises; will Augusta be next?

This week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson brought back the rule there.

We reached out to Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. about whether there will be a new mask mandate here.

In a statement, he said in part: “As COVID cases increase, I continue to monitor the data and communicate with our local and state health experts to determine if the need to return to masks exists.”

We asked Gov. Brian Kemp’s office if local governments even have the authority to do this. A spokesperson says the governor has no current executive order addressing mask mandates.

In South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster thinks public policy will have little impact.

His communication director, Brian Symmes, said: “McMaster never ordered a statewide mask mandate at the height of the pandemic and he’s certainly not going to now.”

Symmes highlighted the that he thinks the population of South Carolina simply wouldn’t listen, even if the governor put a mandate in place.

“Aside from the fact that a statewide mandate is entirely unenforceable, South Carolinians have been learning about this virus for over a year and a half now – they know what they need to be safe and certainly don’t need government officials restricting them in any way,” Symmes said.

While newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hovering around 200 to 300 per day back in May, recent totals released from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show 1,212 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Friday.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
From left: Deatoryin Ottley and Joel Van Buren Ferguson
2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders
Red fox
Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off

Latest News

TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases