Will two-state residents face new mask mandates? Here’s what we know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With COVID-19 cases rising in the two-state region state and COVID’s more contagious delta variant gaining dominance, there’s more discussion about bringing back mask mandates.

What are the chances of mask mandates making a resurgence in Georgia and South Carolina?

In Georgia

In Georgia, mask mandates were a hot topic leading to a showdown between some mayors who imposed them and Gov. Brian Kemp, who at one point rendered them unenforceable.

Augusta had a mayor-issued mask mandate at the height of the pandemic, as did Savannah.

This week, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson brought back the rule there.

We reached out to Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. about whether there will be a new mask mandate here.

In a statement, he said in part: “As COVID cases increase, I continue to monitor the data and communicate with our local and state health experts to determine if the need to return to masks exists.”

We asked Gov. Brian Kemp’s office if local governments even have the authority to do this. A spokesperson says the governor has no current executive order addressing mask mandates.

In South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster thinks public policy will have little impact.

His communication director, Brian Symmes, said: “McMaster never ordered a statewide mask mandate at the height of the pandemic and he’s certainly not going to now.”

Symmes highlighted the that he thinks the population of South Carolina simply wouldn’t listen, even if the governor put a mandate in place.

“Aside from the fact that a statewide mandate is entirely unenforceable, South Carolinians have been learning about this virus for over a year and a half now – they know what they need to be safe and certainly don’t need government officials restricting them in any way,” Symmes said.

While newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hovering around 200 to 300 per day back in May, recent totals released from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show 1,212 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed Friday.

