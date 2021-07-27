Advertisement

Swimmer bitten by small shark on Tybee Island

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services responded to a shark bite on Tybee Island on Tuesday.

Chatham EMS says Rescue 6 was on scene and EMS unit 38 had a seven minute response time.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says the swimmer is expected to survive.

He says the bite is more of a flesh wound and non-life threatening. He’s told the shark was small and bit the swimmer on the leg near the jetties close to 18th Street or 19th Street.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
From left: Deatoryin Ottley and Joel Van Buren Ferguson
2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders
Red fox
Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Now hiring
Fort Gordon virtual event joins the list of local job fairs
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
LIVE: Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
AU Health restricts access as COVID cases rise again
Michael Strobridge
Swainsboro fire chief charged with DUI in minor crash