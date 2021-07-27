Swimmer bitten by small shark on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services responded to a shark bite on Tybee Island on Tuesday.

Chatham EMS says Rescue 6 was on scene and EMS unit 38 had a seven minute response time.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen says the swimmer is expected to survive.

He says the bite is more of a flesh wound and non-life threatening. He’s told the shark was small and bit the swimmer on the leg near the jetties close to 18th Street or 19th Street.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.