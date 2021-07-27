Advertisement

Swainsboro fire chief charged with DUI in minor crash

Michael Strobridge
Michael Strobridge(Emanuel County Prison)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Swainsboro’s fire chief Michael Strobridge is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence following a minor accident over the weekend.

On Sunday just before 3 p.m., the Swainsboro Police Department responded to the intersection of Advantage Lane and Highway 80 in reference to a minor crash.

There, deputies learned Strobridge was traveling south on Advantage Lane in a red 1994 Chevy 1500 when he attempted a wide turn onto Highway 80 and struck a vehicle in the turn lane, according to a Swainsboro Police Department incident report. No injuries were reported.

On scene, Strobridge admitted to police he had been drinking prior to the crash.

“I asked Mr. Strobridge how much he had to drink today to which Mr. Strobridge responded, ‘Quite a bit,’” police documented in the incident report. “When asked how much was ‘quite a bit,’ Mr. Strobridge responded, ‘A couple of drinks.’”

The Swainsboro Police Department called the Georgia State Patrol to work the accident due to a conflict of interested. The GSP conducted a field sobriety test and determined Strobridge was under the influence of alcohol while driving.

They charged Strobridge with a DUI, open container and improper left or right turn.

He was taken to the Emanuel County Jail but was granted a $3,700 bond.

News 12 has reached out to the City of Swainsboro for comment and details on Strobridge’s employment status. The City of Swainsboro Fire Department’s website still lists Strobridge as the fire chief.

