Suspect in Aiken County shooting detained in Texas, pending extradition

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man wanted for a fatal drive-by shooting this month in Aiken County has been detained in Texas and is pending extradition.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports Jeremy Glenn Nobles, 26m of Warrenville was arrested in Texas around 4:20 p.m. today.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office acting on a top located a vehicle Noble was traveling in with another man. After a vehicle pursuit, Nobles was taken into custody without incident.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtain arrested warrants for Nobles, charging him with murder and possession of weapon during violent crime.

Nobles is charged with shooting 28-year-old Rebekah Clark in the head during a drive-by shooting on July 15. The incident occurred just outside of North Augusta on the 400 block of Audubon Circle.

Authorities report investigation into the case is still on going.

Nobles was taken to the Harris County Jail where he will be held pending an extradition hearing.

