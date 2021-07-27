Advertisement

South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his...
Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is accused of killing Samantha Josephson after luring her into his car in March 2019.(Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
From left: Deatoryin Ottley and Joel Van Buren Ferguson
2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders
Red fox
Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Now hiring
Fort Gordon virtual event joins the list of local job fairs
Rowland was convicted of kidnapping and killing Samantha Josephson in March 2019 after she...
LIVE: Judge sentences Rowland to life in prison for murdering UofSC student Samantha Josephson
Everyone should wear masks in schools, the CDC director says.
CDC: People need to mask up in schools
CDC: Some vaccinated people are contagious
Even fully vaccinated people can be infected with and spread the delta variant, CDC director...
CDC: Masks recommended indoors in some public areas, schools