Advertisement

Screven Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man that may be suffering from confusion

Henry Doctor
Henry Doctor(Screven County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who’s latest known location may be in South Carolina.

According to the sheriff’s office, Henry Doctor left his home in the early morning hours in a burgundy 2006 Lincoln MK LT Truck with Georgia handicap tag XUU788 with his small terrier dog. The sheriff’s office states that Doctor may be suffering from confusion caused by a previous vehicle crash.

If you see Doctor or the vehicle, please contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
From left: Deatoryin Ottley and Joel Van Buren Ferguson
2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders
Red fox
Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta
A crash was reported.
Two killed in Orangeburg County single-vehicle crash
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘Reckless’ dirt bike riders lead deputies on chase in Augusta, teen charged and bikes seized

Latest News

7-year-old Cerenity's road to recovery after birth day car crash
7-year-old Cerenity Kirk’s road to recovery after birthday car crash
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for July 27
Gas pump
Augusta gas prices trend below statewide average
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off