Advertisement

Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 29, 2009 in Hollywood, California.(Paul A. Hebert | Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joey Jordison, a founding member of popular rock band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone, citing a family representative, said the drummer peacefully died in his sleep on Monday.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family said in a statement to the music publication.

The Iowa metal band formed in 1995, and the group parted ways with Jordison in 2013.

While Jordison was with Slipknot, the band released several chart-topping albums. The group was also nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won one for Best Metal Performance for “Before I Forget” in 2006, which Jordison co-wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
From left: Deatoryin Ottley and Joel Van Buren Ferguson
2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders
Red fox
Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Lightning bolt
Lightning knocks out phone lines, internet at Allendale City Hall
Many employers are putting COVID-19 vaccine requirements into place.
EXPLAINER: Employers have legal right to mandate COVID shots
The Wyoming congressional delegation remembers former Senator Mike Enzi.
He was the head cowboy: Washington lawmakers remember Sen. Mike Enzi
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville