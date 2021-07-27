Packers’ CEO ‘hopeful’ about sorting things out with Rodgers

(AP) - Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy says he’s optimistic that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play for them this season but added that the three-time MVP hasn’t told him about his plans.

Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.

The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there’s no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.

