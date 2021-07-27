Advertisement

Packers’ CEO ‘hopeful’ about sorting things out with Rodgers

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. In a news conference, Monday, July 5, 2021, reigning NFL MVP Rodgers said he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy says he’s optimistic that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play for them this season but added that the three-time MVP hasn’t told him about his plans.

Murphy’s comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.

The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there’s no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.

