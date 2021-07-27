Advertisement

Lightning knocks out phone lines, internet at Allendale City Hall

Lightning bolt
Lightning bolt(WALB)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phone and internet service have been out at Allendale City Hall for a few days, according to Councilwoman Lottie Lewis.

She said it happened when lightning struck the building on Friday.

There was no damage to the building itself, she said.

Crews have been on the scene trying to restore service, she said.

