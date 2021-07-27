With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - A facility in Louisville is on track to become one of six sources of legal medical marijuana in the Peach State.

The Georgia board tasked with overseeing the state’s efforts to get patients access to medical marijuana met Saturday to approve the half-dozen companies that will sell the drug out of 69 that applied.

Among the ones winning approval was TheraTrue, which plans to grow and process the medical marijuana in Louisville.

Two years ago, the Georgia General Assembly passed House Bill 324, “Georgia’s Hope Act,” which allows patients to access medical cannabis oil with no more than 5% THC.

The legislation allows the commission to issue up to six licenses to private companies to grow cannabis under close supervision of the state.

Two licensees will allocate up to 100,000 square feet of growing space, while four licensees will be limited to no more than 50,000 square feet of growing space.

TheraTrue is in that second category, with plans to utilize a factory-like building with an extensive ventilation system on the roof.

The companies selected by the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission will be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana and which makes users high.

The companies will have one year to begin operations.

Ahead of winning the approval, TheraTrue announced in February that it had received $50 million in funding commitments.

The company was launched in Georgia in 2019 by Paul Judge and is also led by CEO Victor E. Mancebo.

Judge has co-founded three companies that were acquired, has invested in more than 60 companies and is the lead inventor on more than 30 patents. He earned a bachelor of science from Morehouse College and a master of science and Ph.D. from Georgia Tech in computer science.

From left: Paul Judge and Victor E. Mancebo (WRDW)

TheraTrue says its medical advisory board includes more than 20 physicians, pharmacists and scientists.

“TheraTrue prides itself on its commitment to operating fully regulated, transparent, and highly professional facilities that will deliver vital products to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions,” the company said in a news release.

The company promises an “elevated in-store atmosphere,” opportunities for patient education and “unparalleled” customer service.

“TheraTrue’s mission is to deliver safe, quality products developed at our processing site and thoughtful, personalized patient care through our proposed retail outlets,” it said.

TheraTrue also has plans for a facility in Staunton, Va., to serve that state.

