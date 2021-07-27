If you recognize this robbery suspect, Aiken police want to hear from you

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Walgreens store in the city.

The robbery happened just before 10 p.m. July 16 at the pharmacy in the 2100 block of Whiskey Road, according to the agency.

A male entered the store while armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the store.

Authorities believe he entered the store earlier in the evening prior to the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Aiken police or Midlands Crime Stoppers.

