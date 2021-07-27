Grant Me Hope: Eric needs ‘a good family, people I can hang out with who take care of me’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Eric, a caring 16-year-old with a good sense of humor who enjoys swimming, jumping on the trampoline, and playing and watching baseball, especially when the Yankees are playing.

He also enjoys playing with Beyblades and Pokémon, playing video games, listening to rap music, and watching “Gravity Falls,” “Sword Art Online” and football games.

“My favorite superhero would be Batman,” he said, “because he is way better than Superman.”

At school, where he gets along well with the other students, Eric enjoys learning about science and using the computer.

Eric needs a loving adoptive family who will give him the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment he needs to continue to thrive.

He says for him, a good home includes “a roof over my head, a good family, people I can hang out with who take care of me.”

To inquire about Eric, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

