Family of teenager killed by gun violence holds annual fashion show in Savannah

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been six years since Dominique Williams was killed by an act of gun violence. Since then, his family pulls together an all-male fashion showcase each year to honor his life and urge young men to find an outlet other than violence.

“Five years, it has been five years since we started this show, but it has been six years since Dominique was stolen from us through a senseless act of gun violence,” said Olga Williams, Dominique’s “Bonus Mom.”

Williams calls Dominique her bonus son. Since Dominique’s life was taken by a young man who was only 15 years old, Olga and Dominique’s father Leroy Williams say they have been working to find ways to regain lost youth.

Fifth District County Commissioner Tanya Milton has a personal connection with the family and still feels the pain of his loss.

“Dominique Xavier Milton Williams who was murdered by a senseless act of gun violence,” said Milton.

Dominique’s family, city leaders and pastors urge young men in the community to find a different path before it’s too late.

“Young men up there I hope you don’t need this, but in case you do, put down the guns and pick up a book,” said Pastor Jackie L. Jackson.

The family has an organization called Dominique’s World in honor of him. They say they will keep telling his story in hopes that it will save another young man’s life.

