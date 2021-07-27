Advertisement

Do you recognize pair accused in theft from Martinez hotel?

Anyone with information about the pair is urged to contact Todd Brown with the Columbia County...
Anyone with information about the pair is urged to contact Todd Brown with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and a woman suspected of stealing equipment from a local motel.

The theft happened between 10 and 10:30 p.m. July 7 at the Georgia Inn on South Belair Road, according to deputies.

The pair arrived in a faded brown or tan Dodge Dakota and stole a Pittsburgh floor jack, a Pittsburgh portable ramp and a Ryobi electric lawnmower, deputies reported.

Anyone with information about the pair is urged to contact Todd Brown with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

WANTED POSTERS | Can you help authorities locate these people who are being sought?

Wanted posters

