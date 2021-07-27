Do you recognize pair accused in theft from Martinez hotel?

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and a woman suspected of stealing equipment from a local motel.

The theft happened between 10 and 10:30 p.m. July 7 at the Georgia Inn on South Belair Road, according to deputies.

The pair arrived in a faded brown or tan Dodge Dakota and stole a Pittsburgh floor jack, a Pittsburgh portable ramp and a Ryobi electric lawnmower, deputies reported.

Anyone with information about the pair is urged to contact Todd Brown with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

