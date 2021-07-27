Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Tim Strong

Decent storm chances today. Humidity and heat stays high all week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be staying muggy into early this morning. Patchy dense fog will be possible as well. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast.

Localized heavy rain could cause minor flooding issues Tuesday.
Invest 90-L will be moving inland and leave a surface trough over Georgia today bringing scattered storm chances to the CSRA. The weather prediction center has a marginal risk for flash flooding for all of the CSRA today. Flooding issues should be confined to mainly poor drainage and low lying areas that get under downpours. Highs will be in the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Winds will be variable during the day generally less than 10 mph.

Storms chances look more isolated by Wednesday, mainly in afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be staying hot and it will be humid. Highs will be reaching the mid to low 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday are looking very hot and mostly dry. Highs will be reaching the upper 90s and feel like temperatures will be between 100-105.

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be reaching the mid to low 90s with plenty of humidity.

