Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A surface trough over Georgia will bring scattered storm chances to the CSRA through around midnight. The weather prediction center has a marginal to slight risk for flash flooding for all of the CSRA today. Flooding issues should be confined to mainly poor drainage and low lying areas that get under downpours. The overnight looks mostly dry with cloudy skies and muggy temperatures. Lows will stay in the mid 70s into early Wednesday. Patchy fog will be possible late tonight into early Wednesday.

Dangerous heat will be in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday. Stay hydrated, wear light weight/light colored clothing, and never leave pets or kids in the car!

Storms chances look more isolated by Wednesday, mainly in afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be staying hot and it will be humid. Highs will be reaching the mid 90s with feel like temperatures between 100-105. Winds will be variable between 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Friday are looking very hot and mostly dry. Highs will be reaching the upper 90s and low 100s and feel like temperatures will be between 103-106. Storms are not anticipated Thursday or Friday.

Afternoon storms get back in the forecast by Saturday and Sunday. Storms should remain isolated Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 103.

Slightly higher storm chances anticipated by Sunday with slightly cooler highs. Highs should stay in the mid 90s Sunday with feel like temperatures between 100-104. Isolated to scattered storms are expected in the afternoon.

