Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say two adults, a child and a fetus died in a head-on crash that occurred shortly after an ambulance crew knocked on a stopped pickup truck’s window to wake a driver slumped over the wheel.

Clayton County police say 37-year-old Michael Jerome Morris appeared confused and sped away about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Morris then hit an SUV about a mile away on Georgia Highway 138 near Riverdale.

The department on Monday identified those killed as Morris, 34-year-old Brandy Sheree Gilkey, her unborn child and her 8-year-old son Christian McDonald.

The SUV’s driver, 33-year-old Lashad Robert Lewis, remained in critical condition Monday.

