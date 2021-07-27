Advertisement

Augusta gas prices trend below statewide average

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia gas prices have fallen 0.9 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging around $2.92 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in the Peach State.

Augusta drivers are getting a better deal, with the average price here at 2.87 a gallon as of Tuesday, down 2.2 cents per gallon from a week ago. Gas is pricier in Atlanta, around $2.97 a gallon, down 1.5 cents in the past week.

Although the statewide average is down over the course of a week, it’s still 4.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 95.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

ROADWAY ROUNDUP | School buses begin testing routes this week

Across the Savannah River in South Carolina, gas prices fell around a penny in a week, averaging around $2.85 as of Tuesday. That figure is more than 5 cents higher than a month ago and nearly a dollar higher per gallon than this time one year ago, GasBuddy said.

The average price per gallon for regular gasoline dropped 2.9 cents nationally, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan. That places the average price per gallon nationwide at $3.14, he said.

DeHaan attributed the slight drop in the national average price to a rise in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant as well as an increase by OPEC in oil production.

“However, we aren’t yet in the clear,” DeHaan warned. “U.S. gasoline demand last week surged to a new 2021 high, besting the week prior to the July 4 holiday. This shows that motorists aren’t slowing their appetite for hitting the road just yet, and that could further boost prices should demand remain hot. For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.”

From reports by WALB, WCSC and WRDW/WAGT

