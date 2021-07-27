Advertisement

AU Health restricts access as COVID cases rise again

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Days after reinstating a mask mandate in Augusta University Health facilities, the hospital system is restricting non-patient access again.

The restrictions come as COVID-19 cases rise across the country as the highly contagious delta variant sweeps through the population, leading to talk of new mask mandates and other measures. Most of those being sickened are not vaccinated.

MORE | Will two-state residents face new mask mandates? Here’s what we know

The changes will take effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Highlights of these changes include:

  • One support person/designated caregiver is allowed for adult and pediatric patients for all settings; the support person may switch out with another support person.
  • To ensure physical distancing and to limit exposure, individuals may not wait or congregate in public lobbies or in waiting areas on units.
  • Children under age 18 may not enter the hospital unless they are the patient.
  • Children with a clinic appointment within the hospital will be given a blue sticker to indicate they have a clinic appointment (but not in the medical office building/practice sites).

The changes come after the hospital system reinstated its universal masking policy late last week out of “an abundance of caution.”

Anyone entering an AU Health hospital or practice site is required to wear a face mask while in the facility. All individuals, including employees, are expected to self-screen at entrances and should not enter if symptomatic.

The hospital system noted that the majority of cases involving the more contagious delta variant are among people who are unvaccinated.

MORE | CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of U.S.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Crash kills family after startled Ga. driver speeds off
Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
From left: Deatoryin Ottley and Joel Van Buren Ferguson
2 suspects arrested in weekend Augusta murders
Red fox
Call of the wild: Fox steals a cellphone in North Augusta
Thousands of households in the United States have faced losing their home, and the numbers...
With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

Latest News

Are mask mandates returning for two-state residents?
Will two-state residents face new mask mandates? Here’s what we know
TheraTrue's Georgia plant will be in Jefferson County.
With Georgia’s OK, legal marijuana is coming to Louisville
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital