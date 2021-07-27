7-year-old Cerenity Kirk’s road to recovery after birthday car crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Do you remember Cerenity Kirk?

It all happened on July 2, 2020. Cerenity was in a car accident that happened on Columbia Highway in Aiken. The crash left her in a wheelchair with a broken femur and lacerations.

It was also Cerenity’s 6th birthday.

But now, this month marks her 7th birthday, and just last week, she had her last surgery.

“I had to go to the surgery room,” Cerenity said. “I was at the doctor, and they took off my Band-Aid.”

Now, she is hopeful to moving forward with high spirits and a happy heart. Even though her road to recovery was extensive, she couldn’t be happier to be back up on her feet.

“I like playing at my playgrounds and stuff and I like going to PE,” she said.

And outside of hopping on the Nintendo or playing dolls with her babysitter, she’s also found a new hobby that sparked her interest.

“Do you sing?” I asked.

“Uhuh.... You are my sunshine, you are my sunshine, you make me happy when skies are gray - I always sing that,” Cerenity sang.

She says it’s a tune that makes her smile, and right now: “I’m happy,” she said.

And she continues to embark on her journey to becoming a first-grade teacher, she says she couldn’t be more grateful for the support she has had along the way.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.