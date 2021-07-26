With the eviction moratorium ending this week, here are assistance programs in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire this week on Saturday, but officials in the two-state say thousands of families are still at risk of being put on the street if lawmakers don’t extend the order.

The order has already been extended several times after it first went into effect last September. By the end of March this year, which was a year after the pandemic began, officials say 6.4 million U.S. households were behind on their rent.

Some state leaders in South Carolina say with COVID-19 cases are on the rise, right now is not the time to let the moratorium end.

But they say it’s not just renters who are feeling the burden of the pandemic: landlords have also taken a hit.

They say extending the moratorium could help landlords with millions of dollars to pay mortgages and help people get up to date on past due payments.

So if you’re at risk of being evicted, there are still resources you can use in both Georgia and South Carolina.

If you are renting in Richmond County, you can call 706-724-5544 or text ‘RENT’ to 5-0-5-0-3 to get help.

If you live outside of Richmond County but are still in the CSRA, you can go online to the Economic Opportunity Authority website or call the Marion Barnes Resource Center at 706-724-8588.

Georgia also has statewide assistance. That is at the website www.georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov. That program is open for landlords and tenants.

Augusta landlords can also get help to house more families by calling Augusta Housing and Community Development at 706-821-1797 or the Augusta Housing Authority at 706-724-5466.

For South Carolina residents, you can apply with the S.C. Stay Plus program. You can apply online or with their call center at 1-800-476-0412.

And if you think you’re doing okay on rent and you need other resources, visit our Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

If you would like to help with assistance programs in our area, you can volunteer or donate to Broad Street Ministries or Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.