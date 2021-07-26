With eviction moratorium ending, here are aid programs in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire this week on Saturday, but officials in the two-state say thousands of families are still at risk of being put on the street if lawmakers don’t extend the order.

The order has already been extended several times after it first went into effect last September. By the end of March this year, which was a year after the pandemic began, officials say 6.4 million U.S. households were behind on their rent.

Some state leaders in South Carolina say with COVID-19 cases are on the rise, right now is not the time to let the moratorium end.

But they say it’s not just renters who are feeling the burden of the pandemic: landlords have also taken a hit.

They say extending the moratorium could help landlords with millions of dollars to pay mortgages and help people get up to date on past due payments.

So if you’re at risk of being evicted, there are still resources you can use in both Georgia and South Carolina.:

