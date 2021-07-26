Advertisement

Watson plans to report to Houston Texans camp

Deshaun Watson poses after scoring a touchdown in the Texans wild card game against Buffalo...
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Deshaun Watson plans to report to training camp with the Houston Texans. That’s according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke to The Associated Press.

The person added that the quarterback still wants to be traded and is reporting solely to avoid being fined.

Watson would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report. Watson requested a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

