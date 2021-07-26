Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Solicitor holds news conference on Jamal Sutherland case

By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has called a news conference on the investigation into Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Charleston County jail in January.

That news conference is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Wilson’s office has not indicated what she will announce, but she may announce a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed in Sutherland’s death on Jan. 5.

