WATCH LIVE: Solicitor holds news conference on Jamal Sutherland case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has called a news conference on the investigation into Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Charleston County jail in January.

That news conference is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch live.

Wilson’s office has not indicated what she will announce, but she may announce a decision on whether criminal charges will be filed in Sutherland’s death on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.