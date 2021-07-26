In virtual gathering, former mayors to reflect on Augusta’s past, future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A virtual gathering of former Augusta-Richmond County mayors will focus on how Augusta and the role of the mayor have changed over time, how we can move forward and how we can increase public trust in elected officials.

Hosted by the Augusta Area Office of the People’s Agenda, the forum will take place Saturday from 2-3:30 p.m.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/MayorsTownHall

Janice Allen Jackson, Augusta city administrator emeritus and “Local Matters” podcast host, will moderate the conversations. Topics will include the role of the mayor then and now, the relationship between the mayor and county commission, and issues during their terms.

“This discussion comes at a crucial moment in our history as many Augustans continue to grapple with the devastating health and socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to build public trust and confidence in our election process and elected officials,” said Traci George, event organizer. “We hope this meeting will lead to more transparency and public discussions with our elected officials.

Twenty-five years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice signed off on the consolidation of Augusta and Richmond County.

Businessman Larry Sconyers served as the first mayor of consolidated Augusta-Richmond County from 1996-1999. He was succeeded by longtime local television news anchor Bob Young. Young served until 2005, when he was appointed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by President George W. Bush. Commissioner Willie Mays was selected by the Board of Commissioners to serve as interim mayor until the special election. Mays was the first African American to serve as mayor of the consolidated government, followed by Deke Copenhaver, who served until 2015. Current Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., the first African American elected mayor of consolidated Augusta-Richmond County, took office in 2015.

Founded in 1988 by the Rev. Joseph Lowrey, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda is an umbrella organization of various human rights, civil rights, labor, women’s, youth, and peace and justice groups who advocate for voting rights protection, elimination of barriers to the ballot box, criminal justice reform, quality education, affordable housing, economic development and equal participation in the political process for Georgians of color and underrepresented communities.

