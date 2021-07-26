Advertisement

US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends

This photo shows the United States' Jayson Tatum (10) and France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a...
This photo shows the United States' Jayson Tatum (10) and France's Rudy Gobert (27) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - France dealt the U.S. a major blow in basketball once again. Evan Fournier’s 3-pointer with just under a minute left put France ahead to stay in what became a 83-76 win over the Americans on Sunday in the opening game for both teams at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. had won 25 consecutive Olympic games, last losing at the Athens Games 17 years ago and settling for a bronze medal there. Fournier had 28 points for France, while Rudy Gobert scored 14 and Nando de Colo had 13.

Jrue Holiday had 18 points for the U.S. France knocked the U.S. out of the World Cup two years ago as well.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation Kibosh
87 locals charged in biggest gang bust in state history
Police lights.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating two early morning homicides
There are new developments in two of the deadly shootings in Aiken County this week. Today we...
Neighbors react after 2 brothers killed in separate Aiken County shootings
SCHP
Head-on crash kills 93-year-old Aiken County man
Operation Kibosh
Dozens captured here in Georgia’s biggest gang bust ever

Latest News

Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first...
Nola’s gem lifts Phillies over Braves 2-1
Deshaun Watson poses after scoring a touchdown in the Texans wild card game against Buffalo...
Watson plans to report to Houston Texans camp
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win