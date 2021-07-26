Advertisement

Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg

Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle car crash in Orangeburg County Sunday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a car was traveling North on U.S. 21 near Widgeon Road around 8 p.m. when it ran off the road to the right, hit the embankment, and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger, whose names have not been released, were both killed.

SCHP tells us neither of them were wearing seatbelts, and they are still investigating the crash.

