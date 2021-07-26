Two killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were killed in a single-vehicle car crash in Orangeburg County Sunday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a car was traveling North on U.S. 21 near Widgeon Road around 8 p.m. when it ran off the road to the right, hit the embankment, and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger, whose names have not been released, were both killed.

SCHP tells us neither of them were wearing seatbelts, and they are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.