Shepeard to host blood drive at University Hospital

By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at University Hospital in the POB parking lot, 1303 D’Antignac St.

Each donor will receive a meal ticket to Morrison’s and will be entered into a raffle to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

Donors will also receive points in the Shepeard donor store that can be redeemed for gift cards or T-shirts.

Blood centers nationwide are in dire need of blood donations, and Shepeard is no exception.

Shepeard is the CSRA’s local nonprofit blood center, and supplies 23 GA and SC hospitals with blood products. Locally, Shepeard supplies the blood to University Hospital, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Augusta University Health and more.

For more information, call 706-737-4551 or visit www.shepeardblood.org to book an appointment.

