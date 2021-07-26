Roadway roundup: School buses begin testing routes this week

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District said school buses will begin testing routes daily from today through Thursday ahead of the start of school.

Nearly 300 school bus drivers will be on the roadways practicing routes for student pickup ahead of the first day of school, which will be Aug. 5.

“We ask that the public please be cautious of school buses traveling as our drivers prepare to get back to school,” the district said in a statement.

This year, parents will be able to track their child’s school bus in real time with the new Edulog Lite School Bus Tracker App.

The app will require a new school-specific code for the 2021-22 school year, that will be distributed to parents and guardians who wish to use the app.

The app utilizes the GPS tracking systems already installed on school buses. Learn more about the app and view a tutorial on how to use the School Bus Tracker App at www.ccboe.net/transportation/.

Across the CSRA ...

One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.

A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.

In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through July 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

In Columbia County, there’s a temporary lane closure with lane shift through Aug. 4 on Flowing Wells Road. The closure is to allow installation of stormwater utilities on the southbound side of Flowing Wells from Braddock Street to Flintrock Way.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with lane shift on the following roads due to paving on High Chaparral Drive, Cheyenne Trail, Yuma Trail, Yuma Court, Cimarron Place, and Del Rio Place within the high Chaparral subdivision. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 through Aug. 6.

