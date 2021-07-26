Richmond County to host summit to clear misdemeanors from public record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County has announced a new summit that will give people the opportunity to have certain convictions cleared from public view of their record.

The Augusta Commission previously approved up to $10,000 for this summit to happen and now a date has been set. On October 20, Richmond County residents will have an opportunity to speak with prosecutors about getting some convictions taken off their public record.

“That’s the best way to get in and have the prosecutor’s office and the clerk’s office, everyone working together, to get this done on your behalf,” District Attorney Jared Williams of the Augusta Judicial Circuit said.

Williams will be participating in this summit, one that is being planned because of a new Georgia law that expands what can be removed from your public record.

“It’s misdemeanors and felony arrests that did not end up in convictions, so we’re gonna be able to look at the facts underlying those arrests and see whether this is someone who’s a good candidate to have their record restricted,” Williams said.

So if you’ve been convicted of a misdemeanor, you can now petition to have that conviction cleared from your public record four years after completing your sentence.

There are some exceptions, like no more than two convictions can get removed.

“It could help people to get back into the workforce and get back on the right track,” Omeeka Loggins said.

Loggins is Richmond County’s Solicitor General. She thinks this expanded legislation will help people.

“A lot of times these convictions happen when they were young adults, and now they’re in their 30s and 40s and trying to move on, but yet they still have these things lingering in their background that will prohibit them from moving forward,” she said.

Augusta’s district attorney says going to the summit will be the easiest way for you to get this done and it’s free. Registration for the summit opens about a month from now.

