Revitalizing the Laney Walker area one home at a time

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Revitalization in the Laney Walker area has been in the works for years but after the pandemic put a pause on some of those projects the city is now jumping back in. From building new homes from the ground up to rehabbing houses that aren’t up to code, city leaders are transforming the area one home at a time.

Perry Avenue near 12th Street is one of the neighborhoods that’s getting the much-needed makeovers. Soon there will be options for people who cannot afford to buy a home. The city is expanding the Home Rehab Project to take blighted homes and turn them into rental housing for those who can’t afford it. It’s all another step to alleviate the affordable housing crisis the city is facing.

“It was hot in the summer, and cold in the winter,” said Alexis McKeller, a rehab program participant.

In 2019, Alexis McKeller found herself in a tight spot.

“My finances weren’t up to par. I was getting fans and stuff but it didn’t help,” said McKeller.

She’s lived in her South Augusta home for 21 years, but when financial troubles stepped in she couldn’t afford to repair the heating and air in her home.

“A lot of times, hey, they are working, but they don’t have the extra means of keeping the maintenance up on the homes, that’s where we come in,” said Sonya Johnson, housing program manager.

McKeller got assistance from the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program. The program assists homeowners by fixing roofing, HVAC, plumbing, or minor structural damage. In some cases, they offer a full home rehab.

“That program a little bit more extensive. You can have all of the code items addressed as well as having the carpet removed and replaced, cabinets replaced, the gutting out of bathrooms, and etc.,” said Johnson.

After being set back by the pandemic, now they’re getting inside homes once again and this time they’re expanding the program.

“We will be looking at blighted properties, any property that we can rehab,” said Johnson.

In the next few weeks, they’ll start seeking blighted properties and land to rehab into affordable housing.

“I just thank god for the program, because just like it blessed me it can bless other people,” said McKeller.

Johnson says the cost of lumber has increased by 40 percent. That hasn’t impacted the construction of new affordable homes, but it has increased the cost of materials. They wanted to wait to restart the rehab program until the price went down, but she says right now there’s too great of a need.

