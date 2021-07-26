Advertisement

‘Reckless’ dirt bike riders lead deputies on chase in Augusta, teen charged and bikes seized

By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies confiscated six motorcycles and charged a teenager after chasing down a group of dirt bike and four-wheeler riders driving recklessly in the Augusta area over the weekend.

On Sunday at 6:26 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a mass gathering of dirt bikes and four-wheelers riding in the roadway who were reportedly causing a hazard.

The illegal motorists left Bobby Jones Expressway driving East on Gordon Highway accompanied by a truck that blocked the intersection for them, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies engaged the group which resulted in the illegal motorists dispersing and separating. Numerous deputies chased down the riders which resulted in two minor accidents.

Many of the suspects ran on foot and were not caught but a teenager was charged and released to their parents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Six of the motorcycles were confiscated pending application for forfeiture.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to review video recordings of other suspects and those that fled.

In May, the Sheriff’s Office stated the reckless driving of dirt bikes in ATVs on streets and highways was an ongoing problem in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported they identified and reached out to the riders and organizers of gatherings and explained the dangers of this illegal activity.

Drivers have reportedly been seen in large groups while creating a hazardous condition on the streets and highways by driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights and stop signs, swerving in and out of traffic at high rates of speed while performing “stunts” on their dirt bikes and ATVs.

Today, Sheriff Richard Roundtree cautions the incidents are “reckless, illegal and creates an air of lawlessness that will not be tolerated.” Authorities continue to warn they will hold these and other individuals accountable that endanger the lives of Richmond County citizens.

