Nola’s gem lifts Phillies over Braves 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first...
Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Aaron Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine, coming within one out of a shutout, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Atlanta Braves 2-1 to earn a split of their four-game series.

Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes both had solo homers for the Phillies. Austin Riley went deep for Atlanta with two outs in the ninth to end Nola’s shutout bid.

Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

