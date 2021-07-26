Nola’s gem lifts Phillies over Braves 2-1

(AP) - Aaron Nola allowed four hits and struck out nine, coming within one out of a shutout, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the Atlanta Braves 2-1 to earn a split of their four-game series.

Jean Segura and Ronald Torreyes both had solo homers for the Phillies. Austin Riley went deep for Atlanta with two outs in the ninth to end Nola’s shutout bid.

Ranger Suarez got the final out for his fourth save of the season.

