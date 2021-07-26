Advertisement

Man wanted for questioning in recent vandalism at Augusta library

(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking this man for questioning in reference to recent vandalism at an Augusta library.

On the morning of July 20, authorities responded to Friedmans Library, located on 1447 Jackson Road, in reference to a suspicious situation, a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

There, they met with a complainant who showed deputies the library’s front door made of glass was shattered. A brick was found laying among the shattered glass.

Nothing appeared to be stolen but authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man seen above for questioning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1038, (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.

