Karate center helping community find new ways to stay in shape during the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us are looking for creative ways to drop those pandemic pounds, and we know for some of you the gym just isn’t your favorite place to be.

If you’re looking for something here locally, then a martial arts studio over on Washington Road could be the place to go.

Staff at Seigler’s Karate Center say the pandemic really highlighted the importance of mental and physical health. That’s why they opened an even bigger facility to help serve more people throughout our community.

For some people, motivation comes from step-by-step instruction.

“Not everybody wants to go to the gym, not everybody wants to try to do a workout at home,”

CEO Jennifer Waters says during the pandemic they noticed more realized the importance of martial arts and staying healthy.

“We already saw that interest in the midst of the pandemic,” Waters said. “A lot of parents have noticed that they really want their kids to be involved in a positive environment. For adults, everyone has realized especially with the pandemic that it’s very important to take good care of your health.”

She says since then they’ve seen a had a huge influx of people in our area wanting to join their team.

“Our June was open of our largest ever. We had over 50 new students,” Waters said. “We are having over 150 people that have started since the spring.”

Their program helps adults meet goals and achieve physical fitness, and benefit children as they grow older by fills in the gaps of disconnection and social awkwardness.

“Our instructors take that one on one approach and work on developing them as a person whether that’s here at home or in martial arts,” Waters explained.

They say whether 6-years-old or 60-years-old they’re encouraging everyone to come out and test out their 15-day free introductory trial.

For more information about the center, visit their website.

