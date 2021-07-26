Advertisement

I-TEAM: Kemp begins Commissioner Sias investigation

By Laura Warren
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian Kemp issued a new executive order today focused on embattled Commissioner Sammie Sias. Sammie Sias could be one step closer to being removed from office.

This executive order names the three people Governor Kemp picked who will sit on a new panel that will consider suspending Sias.

They are Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis, and Georgetown-Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis.

In the order, Kemp writes the three are “Appointed as the review commission to determine whether the…indictment…adversely affects the administration of duties by Commissioner Sias such that the rights and interests of the public are adversely affected…”

The panel will have 14 days to make a written recommendation to Kemp if Sias should be suspended from office. Meanwhile Sias will have his first court appearance next week on Wednesday, August 4th at 2 p.m. on the federal indictments alleging he lied to the FBI and destroyed documents.

Legal experts say to expect Sias to turn himself in before his hearing to U.S. marshals to be arrested on the charges and the hearing will set terms of his bail, of course the I-Team will be there.

