How to pick up or donate free school supplies in the days ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School is just a few weeks away, which means school shopping season is in full effect. With that in mind, local organizations want to make sure kids have all the supplied they need to start the school year.

Drive-thru events planned in Aiken, Augusta

Fit4School drive thru events are planned in the days ahead in Aiken and Augusta.

The Hawk Law Group will present an event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 31 at the James Brown Arena in Augusta. There will be free school supplies and haircuts. Visit fit4schoolga.com to learn more.

Chandler Law Firm and Aiken County YMCA will present will offer free health screenings, school supplies and haircuts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Y, 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville. Visit fit4schoolsc.com to learn more.

Participants can also meet superheroes and princesses at both events, which will also include music and food.

For more information, or contact Olivia Stringfield at fit4schoolaiken@gmail.com.

Ministry to distribute supply-filled book bags

The “I Am My Brother’s Keeper Ministry” at The Love Center plans a a back-to-school/end of summer party on Aug. 4.

The event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include free book bags filled with school supplies.

The party will also include games, music, snacks, friends and fun, according to organizers.

The event will take place at 1739 Fenwick St.

GreenJackets and others join the effort

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Augusta GreenJackets, SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone will host the annual Back to School Drive at SRP Park on Sunday.

The effort will benefit the United Way of the CSRA.

Fans who bring school supplies to the GreenJackets game to donate will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog (one per person) as well as entered to win a game worn jersey to be given away at the game.

Items the United Way of CSRA are collecting during the Back to School Drive at SRP Park include:

Backpacks

Binders

Composition notebooks

Pencils, pens, colored pencils, markers, crayons and highlighters

Dividers

Erasers

Folders

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Index cards

Kid-safe scissors

Tissues

Correction fluid

2 local stores to give away supply-filled backpacks

Nearly 750 TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide are teaming up to donate more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

Since the beginning of the event in 2013, TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks to children across the U.S., helping to ease the burden of back-to-school shopping for families.

Between 1 and 4 p.m. Aug. 1, participating TCC store locations are inviting families to pick up backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more for their children.

Each TCC store will donate up to 150 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are two local stores:

3120 Peach Orchard Road, Suite B, Augusta.

3601 Richland Ave., Suite 701, Aiken.

Augusta church helping kids get ready

Augusta Worship Center has partnered with Walgreens for their project “Backpack Blessings.”

The church will offer local residents and their children 12 and older access to free COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations starting July 31 as preparation for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. The first dose will be administered on July 31 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the second dose will be completed on Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Augusta Worship Center, at 3840 Mike Padgett Highway.

“We became a vaccination site because we wanted to do our part to help the local community return back to normal,” said Pastor Jay Johnson. “We hope this event will bring more people out of masks and help kids return to the classroom and help parents get back to work.”

On the date of the first vaccine doses, Augusta Worship Center will be hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway. The first 100 school-age children on July 31 will receive a backpack filled with school supplies if the child is present.

“We’ve noticed a need for school supplies in the past few years and we thought pairing our Backpack Giveaway during the first dose of COVID-19 vaccinations was a great way to prepare the local kids in the community to return to school,” said Johnson of Augusta Worship Center. “We know children are suffering from a lack of supplies and we want to help any way we can.”

For more information regarding the vaccinations and backpack giveaway, visit https://awcclgi.org.

School supply donation can get you a free ticket to see Globetrotters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Harlem Globetrotters are teaming up with Georgia Military College for a school supply giveaway on Aug. 2.

You can bring a school supply donation by the James Brown Arena administrative office no later than 5 p.m. July 27 and receive one voucher for a free ticket to see the Harlem Globetrotters when they visit the arena at 7 p.m. July 29.

There are some restriction, like the vouchers are good if one pull-price ticket is purchased, and they are valid for select seats. Only one voucher is allowed per family.

Email aec-info@spectraxp.com for more information.

