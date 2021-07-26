Here’s when the school year starts for districts across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The summer break is over or nearly over for many students across the CSRA. Here’s a look at school starting dates for local districts:

Richmond County

Elementary students will start Aug. 5. Students attending K-8, middle and high schools will start Aug. 9. All Richmond County middle and high schools will host an open house on Aug. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. All elementary and K-8 schools will host an open house on Aug. 3 from noon to 6 p.m. Information for new and returning families about the 2021-2022 school year is available on the school system website at https://www.rcboe.org/BacktoSchool.

Columbia County

The first day of school is Aug. 5. Open house for the 2021-2022 school year will include a traditional open house, plus videos introducing teachers available on school websites. To reduce traffic, families with last names beginning A-K should arrive at 4:30 p.m. Families with last names beginning L - Z should arrive at 5:30 p.m. High school open house will be July 29, middle school open house will be Aug. 2 and elementary school open house will be Aug. 3.

Aiken County

The first day of school will be Aug. 16. New student registration and the 4-year-old kindergarten application process for first time students is open now. This includes new-to-district kindergarten students, grade-level students and families who wish to apply for the school district’s 4K child development program. For more information, visit https://www.acpsd.net/Page/35989.

Bamberg County 1

The first day of school for students is Aug. 16. For more information, visit https://www.bamberg1.com.

Bamberg County 2 – Denmark-Olar

The first day of school for students is Aug. 16. For more information, visit https://www.bamberg2.org.

Barnwell County 45

The first day of school for students is Aug. 16. If you haven’t enrolled your child yet, visit https://sites.google.com/bsd45.net/register.

Burke County

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 3. Open house is planned this July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon for primary and elementary schools and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for middle and high schools.

Edgefield County

The first day of the school year will be Aug, 16. For any student to be eligible to attend school in Edgefield County, the online enrollment process and two proofs of residence must be provided prior to the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. For more information, visit https://www.edgefield.k12.sc.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=211680&pageId=37320744.

Glascock County

The first day of school will be Aug. 2. Open house will be July 30 from 4-7 p.m.

Hancock County

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 2. Open house will be Friday from 1-4:30 p.m. for all schools.

Jefferson County

Open house will be July 29 from 2-5 for Wrens Academy pre-K to second grade and 12:30-2;30 p.m. for Wrens Elementary students with last names starting with A-M and 3-5 p.m. for students with last names starting with N-Z. Open house will be Friday from 2-5 p.m. for Carver Elementary and Louisville Academy grades 3-5 and 3-6 p.m. for Jefferson County Middle School and Jefferson County High School.

Jenkins County

Open house will be from 2-6 p.m. July 29 for all grades.

Lincoln County

The first day of school will be Aug. 5. Open house will be Aug. 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

McCormick County

Classes have already gotten started in McCormick County, where the school year began on July 22. Students may be dropped off beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the tardy bell is at 8 a.m. for all three schools. Dismissal time for the elementary and middle schools is at 3:10 p.m. while the high school dismissal time is 3 p.m.

McDuffie County

The first day of class will be Aug. 2. A traditional open house will be held July 29. Families with last names beginning with A-J should arrive on campuses between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Families with last names beginning with K-Z should arrive between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Saluda County

The first day of class for students is Aug. 19. If you haven’t enrolled your student yet, visit https://www.saludaschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1789589&type=d&pREC_ID=2195389.

Screven County

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 2. If you have not yet enrolled your child, visit https://sites.google.com/screven.k12.ga.us/scss-campus-portal/home.

Taliaferro County

The school year has already begun in Taliaferro County, where classes started July 19.

Warren County

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 2/ Open house will be July 29 from 4-6 p.m.

Washington County

The first day of school will be Aug. 6. Open houses will be Aug. 4 and 5 with assigned times.

Wilkes County

The first day of school for students will be Aug. 4. For more information about the district, visit https://www.wilkes.k12.ga.us/.

