Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold medal in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — It’s a skeet sweep for the United States.

Vincent Hancock gave the Americans a sweep in skeet at the Tokyo Olympics by winning his third gold medal about an hour after Amber English won women’s gold.

Hancock is the first skeet shooter to win three golds and set an Olympic record by hitting 59 of 60 targets.

He won in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 but had a disappointing finish in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

English hit 56 of 60 shots to win gold in her first Games after she just missed making the U.S. team in two previous Olympics.

