Georgia wins OK for plan to spend $1.4B in federal school aid

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education has approved Georgia’s plans to use $1.4 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

Federal officials already distributed two-thirds of the $4.2 billion that Georgia schools received under the American Rescue Plan, the relief bill backed by President Joe Biden.

Most of the money is being directly allocated to Georgia’s 180-plus school districts, with $425 million held by the state Board of Education to address statewide needs.

Georgia’s plan calls for deploying state-level academic recovery specialists, increased summer and after-school learning and establishing school-based health clinics.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a DeKalb County school Friday to highlight federal aid.

